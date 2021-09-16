Australian city Melbourne moves to head-off expected riots on Saturday
The last round of coronavirus lockdown protests turned into ugly riots in Australian city Melbourne, the country's second-largest.
- Police in the city have directed that public transport will not run through the CBD on Saturday 18 September.
- All metropolitan and regional train services, trams and buses will see an impact from 8am.
Everyone has the right to protest, but not the right to inflict violence on others. This is why we can't have nice things.