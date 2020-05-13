Australian consumer confidence data due at the bottom of the hour - preview

A little weakness for equities and the AUD (and NZD) as Aisan markets become more active for the session.

Following on from equity mkt weakness during the US afternoon (and weaker AUD & NZD also).





Coming up soon, WPAC consumer confidence data for May. WPAC outline the what'll influence it:

In the April update, sentiment plunged to 75.6, recording the largest monthly fall in the 47 year history of the survey.

Developments over the last month have been mixed.

On the positive side, the Australian coronavirus count has been lower than feared and restrictions will be eased earlier than expected.

However, news around the economy has confirmed the heavy impact on activity and jobs.









