Australian CoreLogic House Prices for May: -0.5% m/m (prior +0.2%)

When house prices start to drop Australians know **** is getting real! :-D

Now we have something to chat about at dinner parties all we need are dinner parties.

I digress….

CL comments on today's release:
Australian dwelling values posted their first month-on-month decline since June last year
  • five of the eight capital city regions recording a fall in values
transaction activity in the market shows more positive signs
  • CoreLogic estimate of sales activity bounced back by 18.5% in May after a (revised) drop of 33% in April.
CoreLogic head of research, Tim Lawless
 "Considering the weak economic conditions associated with the pandemic, a fall of less than half a percent in housing values over the month shows the market has remained resilient to a material correction.  With restrictive policies being progressively lifted or relaxed, the downwards trajectory of housing values could be milder than first expected."

AUD up a few tics. As are GBP. NZD, CAD and USD/JPY. A little yen cross buying going through. 

