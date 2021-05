10 new local transmission cases reported in Victoria (24 hours to midnight).

The state is gaining a reputation for laxity in guarding against outbreaks. Well deserved too.





Media headlines warn of a 'snap lockdown'. Which would not be a surprise as its been done before, most recently in mid-February.





Victoria is Australia's second-most populous state with the capital Melbourne its second-most populous city. Lockdowns weigh on economic growth. The vaccination rollout in Australia as a whole is slow. The government has been slow, and the population is complacent (and some are fearful) in taking up the vaccines.





State authorities will update on any further restrictions at 2345GMT.





AUD is barely changed.