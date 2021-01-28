Australian coronavirus vaccinations look like being delayed further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia is lagging a long way behind in the vaccination stakes.

  • Pfizer says it expects the first doses to arrive in Australia by the end of February.
  • However, the firm, will only commit to all 10 million doses "over the course of 2021" 
  • Pfizer have not provided any further specifics on the timeline beyond that vagueness. 

This will have implications for relative economic growth rates compared with those countries getting shots in sooner. 


