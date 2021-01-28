Australian coronavirus vaccinations look like being delayed further

Subscription Confirmed!
Dollar moved higher, stocks moved lower on back of Powell presser
US dollar starts to move back higher as stocks trade to session lows
Nasdaq/S&P indices move toward moving average support targets
US stocks rotating back to the downside ahead of chair Powell presser
European shares end sharply lower. German DAX falls -1.6%
Forex Orders
Central Banks
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4845 (vs. yesterday at 6.4665)
Base case for the ECB is "on hold" ... but watch the euro
China Securities Journal says the PBOC is expected to offer liquidity into holidays
FOMC - Powell will err on the side of removing accommodation too slowly rather than too quickly
FOMC responses coming in - "no surprises"