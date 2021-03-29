Australian coronavirus wages subsidy has ended, 100K jobs expected to be lost

Australia's JobKeeper employment subsidy ended Sunday, March 28.

Via Westpac come estimates of the expected impact:

100K at risk of losing their jobs

These losses won't occur in one hit but will be spread over a number of months

With participation expected to track sideways, the unemployment rate will drift up to 6.0% in Q2 before the recovery in the second half of the year takes the unemployment rate back down to 5.7%.

