Australian Council of Financial Regulators says financial system remains strong
And flags measures likely sometime ahead to calm runaway house prices:
- Council discussed possible macroprudential policy responses. APRA will continue to consult with the Council on the implementation of any particular measure. Over the next couple of months, APRA also plans to publish an information paper on its framework for implementing macroprudential policy.
From their latest quarterly report, link here for more
The Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) is the coordinating body for Australia's main financial regulatory agencies.