Australian data - construction PMI drops to 38.9 (prior 40)
AiG Performance of Construction Index
This sector has been extremely weak. November's ticked up a little, not so for December though. The worry with such a weak performance in the housing sector is a follow-on to other sectors of the economy.
- lowest since May 2013
Deteriorating indexes for
- activity,
- new orders
- and deliveries from suppliers
Across the four sectors
- stable conditions were reported in house building
- continued falls in activity were evident in December across the apartments, commercial and engineering construction sectors