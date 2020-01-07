Australian data - construction PMI drops to 38.9 (prior 40)

AiG Performance of Construction Index 


This sector has been extremely weak. November's ticked up a little, not so for December though. The worry with such a weak performance in the housing sector is a follow-on to other sectors of the economy. 


  • lowest since May 2013
Deteriorating indexes for 
  • activity, 
  • new orders
  • and deliveries from suppliers 
Across the four sectors 
  • stable conditions were reported in house building
  • continued falls in activity were evident in December across the apartments, commercial and engineering construction sectors

