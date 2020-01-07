Australian data - construction PMI drops to 38.9 (prior 40)

AiG Performance of Construction Index





This sector has been extremely weak. November's ticked up a little, not so for December though. The worry with such a weak performance in the housing sector is a follow-on to other sectors of the economy.









lowest since May 2013

Deteriorating indexes for

activity,

new orders

and deliveries from suppliers

Across the four sectors

stable conditions were reported in house building

continued falls in activity were evident in December across the apartments, commercial and engineering construction sectors





