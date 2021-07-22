Australian data from earlier today - Q2 Business confidence 17 (prior 19)

Info via the quarterly (Q2) National Australia Bank Business survey.

This is a different survey to the monthly one. The monthly survey results attract more market focus than the quarterly survey.





Meanwhile, more recent data, this via ANZ:

Australia's lockdowns have had an impact on activity.

Our overall high frequency data index fell into negative at levels not seen since October last year.

Next week it is likely to fall further as the South Australian lockdown data flow through.



ANZ are optimistic on employment though, citing participation likely to fall and underlying demand still strong.



