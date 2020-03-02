Australian data out earlier today - inventories will add to Q4 2019 GDP

Earlier data from Australia: Australian Q4 inventories +0.3% q/q (vs. -0.1% expected)

The addition to inventory will add around 0.16% to Q4 GDP says Westpac (after taking into account Q3 revision)

Further on the report from WPAC, this snippet:
  • Wage incomes ... more robust than we anticipated 
  • Our Q4 GDP forecast remains 0.5%qtr, 2.1%yr.

There are further 'partial' indicators for GDP due Tuesday (0030GMT):

  • net exports
  • public demand
GDp data is Wednesday (0030GMT)


