Australian data out earlier today - inventories will add to Q4 2019 GDP
Earlier data from Australia: Australian Q4 inventories +0.3% q/q (vs. -0.1% expected)
The addition to inventory will add around 0.16% to Q4 GDP says Westpac (after taking into account Q3 revision)
Further on the report from WPAC, this snippet:
- Wage incomes ... more robust than we anticipated
- Our Q4 GDP forecast remains 0.5%qtr, 2.1%yr.
---
There are further 'partial' indicators for GDP due Tuesday (0030GMT):
- net exports
- public demand