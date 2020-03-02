Australian data out earlier today - inventories will add to Q4 2019 GDP

The addition to inventory will add around 0.16% to Q4 GDP says Westpac (after taking into account Q3 revision)





Further on the report from WPAC, this snippet:

Wage incomes ... more robust than we anticipated

Our Q4 GDP forecast remains 0.5%qtr, 2.1%yr.

--- There are further 'partial' indicators for GDP due Tuesday (0030GMT): net exports

public demand GDp data is Wednesday (0030GMT)

GDp data is Wednesday (0030GMT)







