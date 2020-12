Westpac leading indicator for November +0.46% m/m to 97.

prior was +0.30% (revised from 0.11%) m/m

The 6 month annualsied growth is 4.38%, its strongest in the history of the index. Related to the surge out of coronavirus lock downs of course. The 6 month annualised growth rate in the Index indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months out.