Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens "sitting ducks". Here's why they are wrong.

Surveys show over 30% of Australians are hesitant about getting vaccinated due to:

Australia has so far been successful in controlling the virus (after a few hiccups earlier on) ... i.e complaceny

Australians are worried about complications from vaccinations (scaredy cats)

The Australian Medical Association (AMA):

"Seeing what is happening overseas where there is a tsunami of COVID and also the development of variants, we're sitting ducks ... until we get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, particularly those over 50"

I reckon the AMA are incorrect. If COVID-19 cases begin to tick back higher in Australia local authorities will quickly shut down economies again, which will halt the spread ... of course at more economic cost.





We should call shutdowns caused by vaccine hesitancy a "Stupidity Tax".











