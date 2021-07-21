Australian dollar a poor performer in Asia trade

The steady trickle of bad news for Australia is taking a bit of a toll on AUD/USD during Asia trade here on Wednesday.

Mounting coronavirus cases in Australia's two largest population cities, despite lockdowns (the lockdown in Sydney has recently been tightened up somewhat).





Data from Australia data is reflective of the economic impact with retail sales slumoing much, much more than expected:





AUD/USD has not been trashed by any means, buts its the worst performer:









As you can see from the chart above support was found overnight ahead of 0.7300. Bids remain there for now.