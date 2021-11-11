Australian dollar drops on the big miss for jobs data
The Australian October labour market report is here:
Employment Change: -46.3K for an ugly miss indeed
expected 50K, prior -138K
expected 4.8%, prior 4.6%
expected 64.9%, prior was 64.5%
Note that the survey for this report was conducted well before the reopening of Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, and only in the early days of the reopening of the most populous state of NSW (see the link above for the date of the survey). As such it probably will not take too long for the market to 'look through' this report to better days ahead. November's report will be eagerly awaited to show a lot of improvement. Having said this the headlines are going to be ugly on this report today.