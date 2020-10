AUD/USD falls to US lows





The Australian dollar rally early in US trading was a big head fake but that's the kind of thing you often see at month end.



The switch has been completely flipped since with AUD/USD now in negative territory at 0.7025 from a high of 0.7072. One of the things adding to the broad USD-bid is a rise in Treasury yields. 10-years are up 3.9 bps to 0.86%.