Australian dollar is falls to within striking distance of the 2009 low

AUD/USD falls

Commodity currencies fell to the lows of the day with broad risk sentiment deteriorating alongside a bid drop in gold. The Australian dollar is at a fresh 11-year low.







AUD/USD has fallen more than a full cent in less than an hour as it runs stops. It's plunged to 0.6152 from 0.6285.







The low in 2009 was 0.6007 and that's a major level to watch. Given the swings in sentiment, it's within striking distance before the weekend, although that would take a major breakdown in equities.





The low in the early 2000s was 48-cents, which is a number so low it's almost hard to believe.