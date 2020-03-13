Australian dollar is falls to within striking distance of the 2009 low

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

AUD/USD falls

Commodity currencies fell to the lows of the day with broad risk sentiment deteriorating alongside a bid drop in gold. The Australian dollar is at a fresh 11-year low.

AUD/USD has fallen more than a full cent in less than an hour as it runs stops. It's plunged to 0.6152 from 0.6285.

The low in 2009 was 0.6007 and that's a major level to watch. Given the swings in sentiment, it's within striking distance before the weekend, although that would take a major breakdown in equities.
AUD/USD falls
The low in the early 2000s was 48-cents, which is a number so low it's almost hard to believe.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose