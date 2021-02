AUD/USD 120 pips from the highs





It's a rush into the US dollar at the moment as Treasury yields spike in a disorderly bond market move.





The reversal hits on the same day it looked like an 'all clear' signal for AUD/USD bulls. The pair rose above 80-cents for the first time in three years but has now reversed down to 0.7876.





That's a big outside candle with 3 hours of trading left.