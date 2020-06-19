Australian dollar rises on encouraging retail sales data

AUD is up just a few tics after its earlier falls of just a few tics.





Don't go setting your 'Australian economic recovery' expectations in stone just yet, like the headline to the post says, encouraging. Its s long road ahead especially after the jobs data yesterday - described by Australia's PM as devastating. The depression level losses of employment will weigh on consumption for a long time to come.





I should add that EUR, GBP, NZD all a few tics better against the USD at the same time. Ranges across the board are tight.











