Australian dollar shows some life as risk trades improve

Risk trades with some positive ticks





The commodity currencies are finding a bid, led by the Australian dollar. It's back to flat on the day and up 90 pips from the low of 0.6777.





At the same time, US equities have shaken off a small portion of the early weakness in a rise to 2994 from 2965.





There's no news driving the improvement, just the usual buy-the-dips mode. We saw a few tries at the same thing on Friday but it was back-and-forth. I would expect more of the same all week.





We will get US state virus headlines throughout the day. There's a focus on Florida, California and Texas.

