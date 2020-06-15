Australian dollar shows some life as risk trades improve

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Risk trades with some positive ticks

The commodity currencies are finding a bid, led by the Australian dollar. It's back to flat on the day and up 90 pips from the low of 0.6777.

At the same time, US equities have shaken off a small portion of the early weakness in a rise to 2994 from 2965.

There's no news driving the improvement, just the usual buy-the-dips mode. We saw a few tries at the same thing on Friday but it was back-and-forth. I would expect more of the same all week.

We will get US state virus headlines throughout the day. There's a focus on Florida, California and Texas.

