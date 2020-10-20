Australian dollar stretches higher as US stimulus hopes improve

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Risk trades are at the best levels of the day as traders bet on US stimulus bill. A clear winner at the moment is AUD/USD, which has pared its earlier losses to nearly nil.

The latest leg in the improvement came after Nancy Pelosi's upbeat comments about the prospects for a stimulus deal in Congress. There will be a phone call between her and Steve Mnuchin at 3 pm ET and headlines coming from that will be big.

If you're trading right now, you have to ask yourself: Do you trust politicians?

If you are in, I suggest managing risk with technicals and watching the news and clock very carefully in the next 2-3 hours.


