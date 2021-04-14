Australian employment report for March due 15 April 2021 at 0130GMT

Employment Change and the jobless rater are the twin headlines

Employment Change: K expected 35K, prior 88.7K

Unemployment Rate: 5.7% expected %, prior 5.8%

Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was 89.1K

Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -0.5K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%

Leading indictors of employment, such as weekly payrolls, job vacancies and the various business surveys all suggest labour demand continued to strengthen through March and into April.

As such we see upside risks to our +32k forecast.

Rising participation is muting the improvement in unemployment.



Scotia:

Australia will shoot for a sixth consecutive material job gain

Australia has already recouped all of the jobs lost to the pandemic in an experience that has been similar to Canada's experience

These two open economies can of course be buffeted by global shocks, but they are generally repeating the greater-than-average resilience that marked their experiences during the GFC





Some snippets on what analysts are expecting. Westpac: