Australian employment report for October due Thursday 13 November 2019
Labour market data due at 0030GMT
- Employment Change: K expected 15K, prior 14.7K
- Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%
- Full Time Employment Change: K prior was 26.2K
- Part Time Employment Change: K prior was -11.4K
- Participation
Rate: % expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%
ANZ expectations:
- With a range of indicators still pointing towards a slowdown in employment growth, we expect only a modest gain of 10k in October. This could see the unemployment rate tick back up to 5.3% if participation remains close to its record high.
- Australian employment rose by 15k in September, enough to push the unemployment rate a touch lower as the participation rate fell. In trend terms, employment is growing at 20k a month and we expect to see a lift of a similar magnitude in jobs over October. Such an outcome would be enough to hold the unemployment rate steady on an unchanged participation rate. The RBA will focus not only on the level of unemployment, but also on the underemployment rate.
