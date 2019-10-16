Australian employment report is due Thursday - preview
Jobs report is due Thursday 17 October 2019 at 0030GMT
Earlier:
ANZ:
- expect the unemployment rate to steady at 5.3%
- a modest employment gain of 10k
- participation rate remaining above 66%
Via NAB :
- unemployment rate likely held at 5.3%
- Ongoing weakness in private demand points to the unemployment edging higher … in H2 2020
- Employment growth is forecast to slow and NAB expected a 10k gain in September
- consistent with the earlier decline the NAB survey's employment index, SEEK job ads and ABS vacancies.
- If unemployment rate rises sooner than we expect, we think that would increase the risk that the RBA cuts the cash rate in November, earlier than NAB's forecast for a December cut to 0.5%.