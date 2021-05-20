Australian employment report, jobs -30.6K in April, unemployment 5.5%
Australian employment report for April reports a big miss on jobs.
Employment Change: -30.6K vs. expected 20K, prior +77K revised from +70.7K
Unemployment Rate: 5.5% vs. expected 5.6%, prior 5.7% revised from 5.6%
Full-Time Employment Change: +33.8K vs. prior was -20.8K
Part-Time Employment Change: -64.4K vs. prior was 91.5K
Participation Rate: 66.0% vs. expected 66.3%, prior was 66.3%
Underemployment dropped to 7.8% from 8%
Those looking beyond the u/e headline will note the steep drop in participation which will be a big factor for the jobless rate decline.
For background on the influences on today's report: