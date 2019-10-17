Australian employment report: Unemployment rate 5.2% (expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%)

September labour market report from Australia - a BEAT on the jobless rate will be welcomed by the RBA.

Employment Change: 14.7K - a small miss

expected 15.0K, prior 34.7K

Unemployment Rate: 5.2%

expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%

Full Time Employment Change: 26.2K

prior was -15.5K

Part Time Employment Change: -11.4K

prior was +50.2K

Participation Rate: 66.1% …. a drop here to take some of the gloss of the u/e rate beat.

expected 66.2%, prior was 66.2%





The Reserve Bank of Australia want the jobless rate at 4.5% Its down a touch in this report, and as I say the decline in pariticiaption will take some of the shine off this result, but at least its a move in the desired direction.





At the margin it reduces the chance of a near term rate cut and is thus a positive inout for the AUD.











