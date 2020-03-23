Australian financial authorities emphasise coordinated response to the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Subscription Confirmed!
A positive headline on pharmaceutical treatments could turn the entire market
Video: USD demand overwhelming, central banks keep plugging the dam
This is where the moral hazard from the 2008 bank bailout becomes extraordinarily costly
These plans to save the economy aren't going to work. Time for Plan B
Gold: Pills against uncertainty
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0940 (vs. yesterday at 7.1052)
BOJ steps in with 800bn yen of repo operations offered
Fed's Kashkari says the US will have (an at least mild) recession
ECB's De Guindos says the EU should consider Eurobonds for coronavirus.
RBNZ announces NZD30bn asset purchase program