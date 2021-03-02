Australian 'fiscal cliff' job losses expected to be not severe, more like a 'fiscal slope'

A round of commentary on the impending end of Australia's job support subsidy (named JobKeeper) at the end of AMrch.

The end of the subsidy had prompted fears of a cliff edge result in the jobs market, but, (this sums up current consensus)::

CBA head of Australian economics Gareth Aird said the economic recovery would exceed expectations. "Provided transmission of COVID-19 in Australia remains low, particularly community transmission, the strength of the economic recovery in 2021 will surprise many," he said.

Remarks are from thi s good summary piece (link here). There is plenty more there from various analysts, worth checking out if you are interested.





Widespread vaccination in Australia will not be until May ... there is time for events to take a turn for the worse prior to that so not out of the woods yet IMO.







