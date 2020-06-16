Australian foreign minister claims strong mandate for probe into origins of the coronavirus
Comments by Australian foreign minister, Marise Payne, in parliament
Just be reminded that this is quite the sensitive issue that has resulted in escalating tensions between Australia and China, in which the latter has responded by imposing tariffs, import bans and even issuing a travel warning against travelling to Australia.
Once again, if this continues to result in more economic consequences down the road, that may have an impact on the aussie currency as a result.