Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne says has no intention of hurting relationship with China
Via Reuters reporting, comments from Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne
US and Australia held high-level talks on China
- agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order
- United States and Australia shared a commitment to the rule of law and had reiterated their commitment to hold countries to account for breaches, such as China's erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong
- But Australia did not agree on everything with Beijing - or with the United States.
- "The relationship that we have with China is important. And we have no intention of injuring it"
- "But nor do we intend to do things that are contrary to our interests."
--
Well, OK. But I suspect Australia will do everything it can to bend over for both China and the US.