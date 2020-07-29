Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne says has no intention of hurting relationship with China

Via Reuters reporting, comments from Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne

US and Australia held high-level talks on China

agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order

United States and Australia shared a commitment to the rule of law and had reiterated their commitment to hold countries to account for breaches, such as China's erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong

But Australia did not agree on everything with Beijing - or with the United States.



"The relationship that we have with China is important. And we have no intention of injuring it"

"But nor do we intend to do things that are contrary to our interests."



Well, OK. But I suspect Australia will do everything it can to bend over for both China and the US.



















