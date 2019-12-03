Australian GDP highlights the Asia-Pacific calendar

What's coming up in Asia-Pacific trade

The Australian dollar wraps up RBA day with a 25 pip gain, which is essentially in-line with the overall USD move.





Some potential buyers may have been scared away by the looming Q3 GDP report but that might be stretching it. The consensus is +0.5% q/q, which is a solid pace. There were no real hints about which way it might go in the RBA decision (assuming Lowe saw the report yesterday). The data is out at 0030 GMT.





First, we get some second-tier data in the near-term. The AiG Australian November performance of services index is due at the bottom of the hour. The prior was 54.2 and there is no economist estimate. Then at 22 GMT it's the CBA Australian final services PMI for November. The prelim reading was 49.5.





The focus later turns northwards with the 0030 GMT release of Japan Jibun Bank final November PMI data.



The more-important release comes at 0145 GMT with the Caixin China services PMI. The consensus is 51.2, a slight improvement from 51.1 in October.



