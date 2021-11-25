Australian headline capex for Q3 -2.2% q/q (vs. expected -2%)

Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) for Q3

Headline -2.2% q/q ... Q3 data from Australia has suffered from extended lockdowns in the country's two most populous states (covering just under half of Australia's population). Q4 capex is expected to be back on the improve given reopening. 
  • expected -2% q/q, prior +4.4%
Updates to estimates:
Estimate #4 for 2021/22 $138.6bn, up 8.7% from est. 3
  • estimate 3 was A$127.7bn
Equipment and buildings:
  • plant & machinery capex -4.1% q/q and +17.4% y/y
  • building capex -0.2% q/q and +9% y/y

Actual and estimates:
Australian capex for Q3 2021The 4th estimate for 21/22 is higher than all those (to the left) on the graph, this is a positive piece of news. 


