Australian high-frequency labour market data shows improvement

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages in Australia

The Key statistics highlighted in the report for Payroll jobs:

up 0.2% in the fortnight up to 25 September 2021

down 0.6% in the previous fortnight (to 11 September 2021)

A better indication is given by looking at State and territory percentage change in payroll jobs, in the fortnight to 25 September 2021









The top line for NSW is for Australia's largest population state, the 0.9% gain there is very significant (compare this with the final line for the ACT, also 0.9%, but that is 0.9% of a tiny population compared with NSW .... ACT population is around 440,000 people while NSW population is around 8.1m). The next line down is Australia's second largest population state, Victoria, where the result is flat. Vic is expected to improve ahead, its a few weeks behind NSW in reopening and is likely (very likely) to follow NSW lead in the weeks ahead.