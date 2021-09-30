Australian housing finance data due Friday 1 October 2021 - preview
This is unlikely to be much an AUD mover.
A brief idea on what to expect via Westpac:
- Weakness continues to centre on construction-related loans, where the HomeBuilder boost is unwinding, and loans to first home buyers who are starting to react to deteriorating affordability.
- Lock-down related disruptions were minimal in July but should become a little more pronounced in August, the full effects likely to show through from September.