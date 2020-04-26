Australian Industry Group wants borders within Australia to be reopened

AiG produce PMIs each month - you may be familiar with the group from these.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox has called for a reopening of Australian borders between states (many, not all, were closed to the movement of people in response to the COVID-19 outbreak). His calls come in response to proposals of an opening of the border between Australia and New Zealand:

"It should not be easier to get from Sydney to Wellington than it is get from Coolangatta to Tweed Heads"

"When we eventually can holiday again, wouldn't it be better for our local economy to take a break in Broome or the Flinders Ranges rather than go skiing in Queenstown?"



(translations/geography:

Sydney is in Australia

Wellington is in New Zealand

Coolangatta is in the Australian state of Queensland, literally abutting Tweed Heads in the Australian state of New South Wales)

Broome in the Australian state of Western Australia

Flinders Ranges in the Australian state of South Australia

Queenstown is in New Zealand)



Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia all closed their borders with other Australian states (as did Tasmania). New South Wales (and Victoria) did not.















