Australian Industry Group wants borders within Australia to be reopened
AiG produce PMIs each month - you may be familiar with the group from these.
Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox has called for a reopening of Australian borders between states (many, not all, were closed to the movement of people in response to the COVID-19 outbreak). His calls come in response to proposals of an opening of the border between Australia and New Zealand:
- "It should not be easier to get from Sydney to Wellington than it is get from Coolangatta to Tweed Heads"
- "When we eventually can holiday again, wouldn't it be better for our local economy to take a break in Broome or the Flinders Ranges rather than go skiing in Queenstown?"
(translations/geography:
- Sydney is in Australia
- Wellington is in New Zealand
- Coolangatta is in the Australian state of Queensland, literally abutting Tweed Heads in the Australian state of New South Wales)
- Broome in the Australian state of Western Australia
- Flinders Ranges in the Australian state of South Australia
- Queenstown is in New Zealand)
Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia all closed their borders with other Australian states (as did Tasmania). New South Wales (and Victoria) did not.