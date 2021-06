As part of the weekly consumer sentiment survey ANZ ask about inflation expectations.

Australia data - weekly consumer confidence 110.7 vs. 111.4 prior

ANZ highlight expectations are on the move:





The Reserve Bank of Australia have told us time and again they do not expect a cash rate move until 2024 at the earliest. Lack of wage pressure to drive inflation is on the RBA's side. We'll see.