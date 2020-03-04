Australian January export data due today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian trade balance for January is due today 

  • expected AUD 4.8bn surplus
  • prior AUD 5.223bn surplus
Coming up at 0030GMT

While commodity exports are expected to have remained strong in the month(the virus impact will come later) there is wariness on travel service exports. This snippet from ANZy:
  • Our ANZ card data suggest that international travel to Australia in the last week of January fell considerably.
Imports are expected to have risen


ForexLive
