Australian jobs data due at 0130 Thursday 15 April 2021 - preview

An earlier two previews are here: Australian employment report for March

A couple of other small snippets from analysts.





CBA are looking for an above-consensus job growth number in the month of +45K, and below consensus unemployment rate of 5.6%.





NAB are also looking for an above-consensus +55k jobs, & also have the unemployment rate dropping to 5.6%

Job Keeper, worth noting that that the scheme ended March 28 with around 1.1m people supported, so today's report will not capture the impact from the scheme's termination.

Official estimates suggest that 100k to 150k workers may have been displaced.

Our economists believe the broader strength of the labour market alongside an elevated level of Jobs Vacancies are positive signs suggesting the end of the scheme is unlikely to derail the recovery.















