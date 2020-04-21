Australian jobs data - From 4 March to 4 April jobs decreased by 6.0%

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is collating and distributing more frequent economic data to provide additional information on the economic impact of COVID-19.





Data on employment based on Single Touch Payroll data from the Australian Taxation Office.



between 14 March and 4 April (the three weeks after Australia recorded its 100th confirmed COVID-19 case) jobs decreased by 6.0%

"The largest impact of net job losses, in percentage terms, was for people aged under 20, for whom jobs decreased by 9.9%."

"The Accommodation and food services industry saw the largest reduction in jobs (decreasing by 25.6%), followed by the Arts and recreation services industry (decreasing by 18.7%)."

Total wages paid by businesses decreased by 6.7% over the period.



That sucks. These sorts of indications of economic health are going to be duplicated right around the globe. Not good.



