Westpac on the Australian jobs report - "continued the positive labour market surprise through Q4"

mix of employment did, however, paint a slightly softer picture of the labour market than the headline numbers

All of the gains were in part-time employment

This continues the trend for an outperformance of part-time employment to full-time employment and female employment compare to male employment.

total hours work printed a very solid gain of 0.5%, following a sound 0.2% gain in November, boosting the annual pace to 2.3%yr from 1.7%yr

growth in hours worked is now outpacing that for total employment

Today's update has continued the positive labour market surprise through Q4. It is Westpac's forecast that on the back of the moderation in domestic demand we expect the labour market to weaken from here resulting in a modest, gradual rise in unemployment and underemployment. Even with the recent strength in employment, the Australian labour market is a long way from the RBA's full employment aim of 4.5%.

