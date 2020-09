Australian labour market report shows an enormous beat

Employment Change: +111.0K

expected -35K, prior +119.2k revised from +114.7K Unemployment Rate: 6.8%

expected 7.7%, prior 7.5% Full Time Employment Change: +36.2K

prior was +38.9k, revised from +43.5K Part Time Employment Change: +74.8K

Participation Rate: 64.8%

expected 64.6%, prior was 64.7%

In August Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, was in a harsh lockdown, much more restrictive than the first lockdown. These results are quite stunning. There will be credulity issues raised.





