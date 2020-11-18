Australian jobs report for October due Thursday

0030GMT on Thursday 19 November 2020 will bring the Australian employment report

Employment Change: expected -27.5K, prior -29.5K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.1%, prior 6.9%

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -20.1K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was -9.4K

Participation Rate: % expected 64.8%, prior was 64.8%

With JobKeeper cut back from late September, we expect employment to have fallen 40k in October, with the unemployment rate rising to 7.2%.

Outside Victoria, many businesses no longer qualify for JobKeeper, so this is where the weakness will likely be concentrated.

The reopening of regional Victoria and the light at the end of the tunnel for Melbourne restrictions should prevent further substantial employment losses within Victoria.

--

With another Australian state going into a lockdown next month we'll get the impact in the November numbers.

What to expect via ANZ: