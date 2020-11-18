Australian jobs report for October due Thursday
0030GMT on Thursday 19 November 2020 will bring the Australian employment report
Employment Change: expected -27.5K, prior -29.5K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.1%, prior 6.9%
Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -20.1K
Part Time Employment Change: K prior was -9.4K
Participation Rate: % expected 64.8%, prior was 64.8%
- With JobKeeper cut back from late September, we expect employment to have fallen 40k in October, with the unemployment rate rising to 7.2%.
- Outside Victoria, many businesses no longer qualify for JobKeeper, so this is where the weakness will likely be concentrated.
- The reopening of regional Victoria and the light at the end of the tunnel for Melbourne restrictions should prevent further substantial employment losses within Victoria.
--
With another Australian state going into a lockdown next month we'll get the impact in the November numbers.