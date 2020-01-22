Australian jobs report is due on Thursday 23 January - preview

I posted a preview of this earlier (and why its important) here:

A few snippets from about the place on what to expect tomorrow:





ANZ:

After the big swings of the past two months, we expect there was a small rise in employment of 5k in November. This should have kept the unemployment rate at 5.2%.

There may be some negative employment effects from the bushfires in the January and February results, which will be published in coming months.



TD:

Following the ~40k rise in headline employment in Nov, we are anticipating some giveback in Dec, with headline rising a milder +12k, which is line with the market.

However we do expect the unemployment rate to edge higher to 5.3% in Dec.

Job vacancies data suggests employment growth is likely to slow over coming months, keeping open the debate on RBA easing.



Daiwa: