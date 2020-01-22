Australian jobs report is due on Thursday 23 January - preview

I posted a preview of this earlier (and why its important) here:

A few snippets from about the place on what to expect tomorrow:

ANZ:
  • After the big swings of the past two months, we expect there was a small rise in employment of 5k in November. This should have kept the unemployment rate at 5.2%. 
  • There may be some negative employment effects from the bushfires in the January and February results, which will be published in coming months.
TD:
  • Following the ~40k rise in headline employment in Nov, we are anticipating some giveback in Dec, with headline rising a milder +12k, which is line with the market. 
  • However we do expect the unemployment rate to edge higher to 5.3% in Dec. 
  • Job vacancies data suggests employment growth is likely to slow over coming months, keeping open the debate on RBA easing.
Daiwa:
  • expected to show only a modest pickup in employment in December leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.2% (although the data collection might well have been disrupted by the escalation of the bush fire crisis in the second half of the month).
