Australian jobs report is due this week - once again eyes on the unemployment rate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia's sept September labour market report is due on 17 October (Thursday) at 0030GMT.

  • The Reserve Bank of Australia is targeting the unemployment rate a lot lower, to 4.5%, from its current 5.3%
  • The RBA want a stronger labour market to add to inflation pressures, a target they have been missing for around 4 years.
While employment has been increasing (35 straight months of increasing employment) the jobless rate is steady, and has nudged up a touch. If this continues it keeps the RBA on track for another rate cut. 


