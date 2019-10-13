Australian jobs report is due this week - once again eyes on the unemployment rate

Australia's sept September labour market report is due on 17 October (Thursday) at 0030GMT.



The Reserve Bank of Australia is targeting the unemployment rate a lot lower, to 4.5%, from its current 5.3%

The RBA want a stronger labour market to add to inflation pressures, a target they have been missing for around 4 years.

While employment has been increasing (35 straight months of increasing employment) the jobless rate is steady, and has nudged up a touch. If this continues it keeps the RBA on track for another rate cut.







