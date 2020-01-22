Australian jobs report is due Thursday 23 January 0030GMT - preview

The median consensus estimates can be found here:

Westpac:

The unemployment rate lifted from 5.0% at the end of 2018 and hit 5.3% in Jun but since then has tracked sideways around 5.2%-5.3%. Westpac is looking for a soft patch in employment in early 2020 to lift unemployment to 5.6% by the second quarter.

unemployment print 5.3% with Westpac's employment forecast of -5k

in NSW … employment growth there slows



(NSW is Australia's most populous state)





ING:

With markets increasingly torn around the prospect of another rate cut in the next few months (the bushfire emergency is likely offering another reason for RBA action), a marginal +/- 0.1% change in headline unemployment will make a big difference.

We forecast - in line with consensus - that unemployment held at 5.2% in December, with the employment change slowing to 18k (consensus 11k).







