Australian jobs report is due Thursday 23 January 0030GMT - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Westpac:
  • The unemployment rate lifted from 5.0% at the end of 2018 and hit 5.3% in Jun but since then has tracked sideways around 5.2%-5.3%. Westpac is looking for a soft patch in employment in early 2020 to lift unemployment to 5.6% by the second quarter.
  • unemployment print 5.3% with Westpac's employment forecast of -5k
  • in NSW … employment growth there slows
(NSW is Australia's most populous state)

ING:
  • With markets increasingly torn around the prospect of another rate cut in the next few months (the bushfire emergency is likely offering another reason for RBA action), a marginal +/- 0.1% change in headline unemployment will make a big difference. 
  • We forecast - in line with consensus - that unemployment held at 5.2% in December, with the employment change slowing to 18k (consensus 11k). 


