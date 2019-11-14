Australian jobs report - Unemployment rate 5.3% (vs. 5.2% expected)
RBA said to be targeting 4.5% unemployment, a ways to go!
Employment Change: -19.0K big miss
- expected 15K, prior 14.7K 3
Unemployment Rate: 5.3%
- expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%
Full Time Employment Change: -10.3K
- prior was 26.2K
Part Time Employment Change: -8.7K
- prior was -11.4K
Participation Rate:66.0 %
- expected 66.1%
- prior was 66.1%
I'll post more on this separately. AUD marked down immediately.
--
--
ps. Data still to come from China will also likely impact on aud: activity data for October