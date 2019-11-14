Australian jobs report - Unemployment rate 5.3% (vs. 5.2% expected)

RBA said to be targeting 4.5% unemployment, a ways to go!

Employment Change: -19.0K big miss

expected 15K, prior 14.7K 3

Unemployment Rate: 5.3%

expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%

Full Time Employment Change: -10.3K

prior was 26.2K

Part Time Employment Change: -8.7K

prior was -11.4K

Participation Rate:66.0 %

expected 66.1%

prior was 66.1%





I'll post more on this separately. AUD marked down immediately.



--

ps. Data still to come from China will also likely impact on aud: activity data for October







