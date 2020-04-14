Australian March business confidence and conditions data due at 0130GMT - preview

Coming up soon, on Tuesday 14 April 2020 at 0130GMT - National Australia Bank business survey for March

In ANZ's preview the analysts note they are expecting an almost certain fall in both measures, confidence and conditions for the March survey, citing the curtailing of movement due to government regulation to combat the spread of the virus and the closing of non essential businesses and services. ANZ note the AiG manufacturing PMI (released earlier this month) was boosted by the surge in consumer buying of essentails.













