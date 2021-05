Home loans +5.5% m/m vs. -0.3% m/m in February



prior -1.8%

Investment loans value jumped 12.7% m/m, their largest rise since July 2003

prior +4.5%

House prices have been ripping higher. Financing for first homes fell;l 3.1% in the month of March as these folks face steep price hikes.





Owner occupied loan value rose 3.3% m/m