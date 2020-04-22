Australian March retail sales record highest ever. Citi expect another record next month. But a record decline.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

A snippet from Citi's response to yesterday's data from Australia. ICYMI: 

Australian Bureau of Statistics: strongest seasonally adjusted rise ever)

Citi on what to expect next month, not so good:
  • April will be the first month where retail trade was fully covered by the closure or rapid scaling down of non-essential businesses and social distancing. 
  • We expect to see the largest decline ever recorded


See here for global coronavirus case data
