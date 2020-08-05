Australian media report new coronavirus case reports will continue to surge

National news paper The Australias says cases to move above 1100 a day ahead. 

  • Victorians face weeks of higher coronavirus infections, with average daily cases to peak at 1100 by the end of next week and staying above 1000 for eight days.
  • The Victorian government's own estimates, obtained by The Australian, show the average number of new cases is not ­expected to decline until the last week of August.
  • It will remain above 300 a day even as the restrictive stage-four lockdown is scheduled to end in mid-September.

