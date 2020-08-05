Australian media report new coronavirus case reports will continue to surge

Subscription Confirmed!
RBA bond buying again today (targeting 0.25% in 3 year bonds)
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9438 (vs. yesterday at 6.9752)
Fed's Mester again - uncertainty around unemployment benefits is a risk
Fed's Mester says the financial system is in a good place to weather risk
Fed's Mester: There are many indications US economic activity slowed in recent weeks