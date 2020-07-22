Australian media say Victoria state new coronavirus cases today circa 484

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The daily news conference from Vic is usually around 11am local (0100GMT) but that time is approaching and the presser has not been confirmed. This is usually a good sign that the numbers have run amok …. Not a positive development for flattening or even plateauing. 


Victoria mismanaged quarantining arrivals and the numbers have mushroomed since. State leader Andrews has some difficult questions to answer. But, he's a politician so he is dodging them. Reuters forwarding that number on, hadn't seen it about myself.

